Hawthorn receives ComEd incentive for new HVAC system

VERNON HILLS -- Hawthorn Mall will receive $192,000 in incentives from ComEd for participating in the electric utility company's Energy Efficiency Program.

The incentive rebate was for a $1.6 million HVAC Chiller System upgrade that was recently installed at the mall as part of a sustainability initiative managed by Hawthorn's parent company Centennial Real Estate. The new equipment will help the center see approximately $160,000 in electrical savings.

Centennial Real Estate's SEE Centennial initiative promotes energy efficient and environmentally friendly practices at all Centennial shopping centers across the country.

"The installation of our new chiller system, perfectly coincided with the launch of SEE Centennial. Not only does this new equipment conserve our energy, but it also provides a more comfortable shopping environment for our customers," said Jeff Rutzen, general manager of Hawthorn Mall.

Hawthorn Mall Facilities Manager George Barth, who has spent the last 42 years maintaining the previous HVAC system, added that "this new Central Plant will not only reduce our expenses, but will also reduce our energy demand usage."