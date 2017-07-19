Chick-fil-A tests new family style meal initiative

Chick-fil-A is testing a new family style dinner in three cities. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is testing a new family style meal initiative in an effort to cater to busy customers who want to eat together as a family at home.

The popular Atlanta-based chicken chain is launching the "Family Style Meals" option in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona and San Antonio Texas.

Depending on the results of the test, the meals may be available nationwide, a Chick-fil-A spokesman said Wednesday. But for now, they are not available in the Chicago area.

The meals, starting at $29.99, include an entree, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people, with the option to add additional entrees and shareable sides, said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

Entree options include chicken strips, nuggets or chicken breasts while the menu for sides include bacon baked beans, fruit cups, Mac & Cheese and side salads.

The Family Style Meals serve a growing demand for takeout options, Abercrombie said. About 36 percent of Chick-fil-A dinner customers take their meal to go from restaurants to eat at home.

"Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals -- down to the cutlery caddie that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime," Abercrombie said. "Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day."

Chick-fil-A is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. The company now has more than 2,100 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C.