Peak Construction completes Marriott in Bolingbrook

Peak Construction Corp. in Des Plaines recently completed the Marriott Residence Inn in Bolingbrook.

Peak provided design-build services for the four-story, 77,000 square-foot, 103 guest room extended-stay hotel. An enclosed swimming pool area, outdoor patio with BBQ/fire pit and a multipurpose sport court are some of the amenities offered.

Marriott International, Hallmark Investment Corp. and Love Hotel Management Company hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the hotel's opening.

Fully equipped guest room kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, grocery delivery service, laundry and dry-cleaning services, business library and 24-hour on-site food and beverage market are other features. The project broke ground in March 2016 with Norr Architects and Manhard Consulting Ltd. providing architectural and civil engineering services, respectively.

"Peak Construction was hired to build the 103 Suite Marriott Residence Inn Hotel in Chicago, Bolingbrook. Their team did an excellent job from start to finish, overcoming unforeseen obstacles to complete the project under budget and ahead of schedule … a feat that could only be achieved through their unparalleled relationships with the municipalities, the local community and their choice in superior subcontractors," said Peter Schiffer, senior vice president Love Hotel Management.

Hallmark Investment Corporation is a privately held, multifaceted investment company serving as a general partner in some limited partnerships and some joint venture investments. Love Hotel Management Company is a strategic hospitality management company.