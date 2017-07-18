Breaking News Bar
 
Painters union accepting applicants for fall community service grant

Globe Newswire

AURORA -- Painters District Council No. 30 is offering a community service grant to be awarded to an organization within North Central Illinois later this fall.

The grant will be significant in solving a documented need within the area. PDC 30 community service projects are completed by union trades workers who volunteer their time and skills to give back to their local community.

PDC 30s Community Service Grant is awarded to organizations requesting assistance to complete a renovation or expansion project that will affect positive change within their community. Nonprofit organizations throughout Illinois in need of skilled volunteers and materials for a project involving painting, drywall finishing, or glazing are invited to apply. Applications for the fall, 2017 grant cycle must be submitted by midnight on Sept. 307. Be ready to provide the details of your project when submitting this grant application.

"We developed this grant opportunity to better our community by assisting organizations in need of renovation," said Ryan Anderson, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of PDC 30. "Not only do we strive to increase work opportunities for our union members and contractors, we care a great deal for our communities and enjoy the feeling that comes with bringing about positive change. We're excited to showcase our craft and give back in any way that we can."

Apply before Sept. 30 by visiting www.pdc30.com/grant to download the application. Fall, Grant winners will be announced by Oct. 31.

