Heinz wants you to put 'ketchup' on your hot dog

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

We dare you to put Ketchup on your hot dog during National Hot Dog Day. COURTESY OF PORTILLO'S

Heinz has a radical idea to make your Chicago-style hot dog better.

Ketchup.

On National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, Heinz is unveiling its Chicago Dog Sauce -- a blend of spices, flavorings ... and tomatoes.

The sauce is available for a limited time at chicagodogsauce.com.