FTD Companies names Severts marketing chief

FTD Companies in Downers Grove has appointed Jeffrey D. T. Severts executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Severts is a veteran marketer with experience across industries, geographies, and channels. Prior to joining FTD, He served as the CEO of Ventris LLC, a boutique consulting agency which he founded in 2014, specializing in marketing strategy and customer data analytics. From 2012 to 2014, Severts served as the senior vice president of marketing at Ulta Beauty, a high-growth, $5 billion beauty retailer with over 990 stores across the United States. At Ulta Beauty, he helped drive the company's dramatic growth through innovative digital marketing campaigns, enhanced CRM efforts, and a new national loyalty program. From 2010 to 2012,

Severts was the chief marketing and services officers for Best Buy Europe, where he worked to revitalize the Carphone Warehouse brand and store experience. From 2001 to 2010, He held various roles at Best Buy, including vice president and general manager of Geek Squad and vice president of consumer and brand marketing. Prior to his roles at Best Buy, Severts served as vice president of marketing and product management for Techies.com from 1999 to 2001 and held various marketing roles at General Mills from 1992 to 1999.

Severts holds a bachelor of arts from Carleton College and a masters in business administration with high distinction from Harvard Business School.