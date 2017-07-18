Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/18/2017 9:31 AM

Expanded truck plaza under construction in Wadsworth

  • A rendering of the new Toor's Car and Truck Plaza, currently under construction in Wadsworth.

WADSWORTH -- Madison, Wis.-based Bachmann Construction has begun work on the 11,000 square foot Toor's Car and Truck Plaza at I-94 and Russell Road in Wadsworth.

The current truck stop will remain open during construction, according to Surjit Toor, owner and president of Singh, Inc.

The new truck plaza, which will be 40 percent larger than the current building, will include a convenience store, game room, showers, laundry, Hunt's Pizza, and a Denny's restaurant that will seat 160 people.

Bachmann, construction managers for several convenience store projects in Wisconsin and Illinois over the last five years, said the plaza will be completed in December.

