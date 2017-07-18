Elmhurst, Triton colleges sign enhanced transfer agreements

ELMHURST -- To help smooth the path for students interested in transferring from Triton College to Elmhurst College, the president from each institution recently signed agreements that will guarantee admission to Elmhurst for qualifying Triton community college students; and that will create a dual enrollment program allowing Triton students to declare their intent to transfer to Elmhurst.

Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken said he has met students who transferred from Triton to Elmhurst and has seen "how their lives are being fulfilled both in and out of the classroom. What I hope is that these agreements will mark a new era in our already successful partnership -- where we can create a truly seamless pathway and make it affordable for students to achieve their dreams."

The Guaranteed Admission agreement facilitates the process for Triton College students transferring to Elmhurst to complete their bachelor's degrees. Triton students must meet all agreement requirements, which include maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale; completing an associate degree with 64 hours of transferrable credit that will lead to junior status at Elmhurst; and participating in a special program while at Triton that provides contact with Elmhurst counselors. Triton College honors students who achieve a transferrable GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale also will have guaranteed admission into the Honors Program at Elmhurst.

The Dual Enrollment agreement gives Triton College students the option of completing a participation form, before enrolling at Triton, which declares their intent to transfer to Elmhurst. Under the agreement, for each year that they are studying full time at Triton, students can take up to two courses per year at Elmhurst, but at Triton's tuition rates. Students can begin to connect with the Elmhurst community while also working with Elmhurst advisers and admission counselors to take the courses best suited for their area of study before transferring to Elmhurst College as full-time students.

Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore said that when she asks students at Triton why they want to attend Elmhurst, they mention the generous scholarships and convenient location, but mainly that Elmhurst College has the academic programs they're looking for, whether it's the health sciences, psychology, computer science, education or others.

"There are many different choices, and that is what I wish for our students -- for them to be able to choose their pursuit, their passion. So I look forward to continuing this dialogue with Elmhurst as we look for more opportunities for collaboration."

For more information about the initiatives, contact Triton College Dean of Enrollment Services Amanda Turner at (708) 456-0300, ext. 3679 or amandaturner@triton.edu; or Elmhurst College Associate Director of Admission Michelle Adams at (630) 617-3095 or madams@elmhurst.edu.