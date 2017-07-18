Discover recognized as a 2017 Best Place to Work in IT

Business Wire

RIVERWOODS -- Discover has been selected as one of Computerworld's 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2017, the 14th year Discover has been recognized as a best place to work for information Technology professionals.

Computerworld ranks the top 100 workplaces for IT professionals by conducting extensive research of benefits offered by small, mid-size and large organizations. Discover ranked No. 31 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list. Factors like benefits, career development opportunities and training and retention were used to determine placement on the list.

"Supporting our diverse, enthusiastic and motivated employee base is the cornerstone of our success," said Glenn Schneider, executive vice president and chief information officer at Discover. "With a customer-first focus, our IT professionals deliver innovative products and services leveraging leading-edge technologies and incorporating advanced analytics to create a differentiated customer experience."

Discover provides many benefits for employees which include tuition reimbursement, maternity and paternity leave, and various professional development opportunities. All Discover employees begin their career with 20 to 25 paid time off days that are prorated depending on start date. The company also has nine internal Employee Resource Groups, which contribute to Discover's priority to drive diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Offerings like these allow Discover employees to enjoy a healthy work-life balance.