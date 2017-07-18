Breaking News Bar
 
Business
Crest Hill sees new Amazon facility as an economic driver

  Amazon recently opened several new warehouses and fulfillment centers around the area similar to this one in Romeoville. The retail giant is now aiming to move into Crest Hill in October.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Crest Hill, near Joliet, wants to be known for more than being the home of Stateville Correctional Center, where convicted mass murderer John Wayne Gacy was executed.

While Stateville is the largest employer in town with about 1,000 workers, Crest Hill will welcome Amazon and about 400 to 800 jobs this October, said Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.

The retail giant will occupy an existing 438,000-square-foot building on Churnovic Lane, near Division Street and Weber Road in the town's business park, for distribution of small packages. The deal has been in the works for about eight months.

"We're very excited to have Amazon move in," Soliman said. "Because of their stature, this could open a lot of other doors here for economic development."

Amazon representatives were unavailable for comment.

Amazon has been rapidly expanding into various warehouses and other facilities around the region.

In June, Amazon showed off its newest Romeoville facility, which joined nine others that will employ more than 8,000 workers in Illinois by next year. Two also are operating in Joliet, one in Edwardsville, near St. Louis, while others in Monee and Aurora will open later this year.

The company also has Amazon Fresh, a new online grocery shopping business that opened a facility in Wood Dale. Another facility has been leased in Waukegan.

"Everyone would like to have Amazon in their backyard," Soliman said.

