updated: 7/17/2017 4:31 PM

Rolling Meadows business survey wraps up this week

Daily Herald report

Rolling Meadows officials are wrapping up an online survey this week that gauges the opinions of the business community about the strengths and weaknesses of doing business in town.

Some 800 businesses have already been asked to complete the survey, at rollingmeadowssurvey.com. It will remain online until Friday.

In addition, three focus groups are planned for the first week in August, giving business owners the opportunity to provide their feedback in person. The meetings are scheduled for: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadows Credit Union, 2401 S. Plum Grove Road; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the chamber of commerce offices, 3601 Algonquin Road; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at BMO Harris Bank, 3225 Kirchoff Road. Registration is required on the survey website.

