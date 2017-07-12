Lisle studio debuts Maestro by Michael Perich cosmetics

A variety of skin care and cosmetics are in the new product line Maestro by Michael Perich, available online and at Perich's Lisle studio. Photo courtesy of MAESTRO by MICHAEL PERICH

The Chicago makeup artist who created the popular Camp Cosmetics brand in Glen Ellyn has a new professional cosmetics and skin care line.

It's called Maestro by Michael Perich, and it's sold at Perich's Lisle studio at 4513 Lincoln Ave., Suite 106A and on MichaelPerich.com.

Later this summer, the products also will be available at a few retailers in Glen Ellyn, Geneva and Wheaton.

The Maestro by Michael Perich line includes a wide variety of products including moisturizers, eye shadows and vegan brushes, which offer "grass roots glamour and city chic, without the commute." The products help prevent aging by nourishing and healing the skin with concentrated botanical extracts.

"I have based my 22-year career on giving a woman what works for her and not something just to make the sale, like so many commercial brands and direct selling brands do," he said. "When a woman chooses products from Maestro by Michael Perich she is making a choice based on quality and not what is a current trend, fad, or a mass produced and marketed brand."

Perich got his start working at the cosmetic counters at Woodfield Mall, before becoming an independent makeup artist, opening his own studio, and launching his own cosmetic lines.

"At the end of the day I just want to see women happy and looking their best," he said.