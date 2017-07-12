Flexera, Microsoft partner on software management solution

hello

ITASCA -- Flexera is collaborating with Microsoft to solve a major problem afflicting the software supply chain, by creating transparency and visibility into how much software has been purchased, deployed and used.

Key to this collaboration is Microsoft's new Intelligent Asset Manager, which will be used with Flexera's Software Asset Management solution FlexNet Manager Suite to make it fast and easy for customers to know what Microsoft software they own, The service will establish an Effective License Position, a trusted baseline both parties agree upon.

Through a special program with Flexera, Microsoft customers can, once the service has been completed, import the new agreed upon ELP baseline via FlexNet Manager Suite to manage their Microsoft license position on an ongoing basis. Partners of Microsoft are also eligible to utilize the Flexera Solution and should contact Flexera to learn more.

"Flexera understands how important transparency and vendor involvement are in a healthy software supply chain," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Flexera. "We're extremely proud to work with Microsoft to help our mutual customers create more value-driven relationships and get more from their Software Asset Management deployments."

By enabling a mutual understanding on consumption and usage, time-consuming, expensive and disruptive reviews can be eliminated, allowing Microsoft and its customers to focus discussions on value.

"In industries with healthy supply chains -- there is never any question or disagreement between the supplier and buyer regarding what products have been purchased, what's been used, and how much is owed. But that has never been the case with software," commented Ryan. "Through this important collaboration -- Flexera and Microsoft are at the forefront of a supply chain being re-imagined."