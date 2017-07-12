Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/12/2017 9:47 AM

Darwin Realty executives volunteer at Lambs Farm

LIBERTYVILLE -- Darwin Realty executives recently donated a day of time working at Lambs Farm, a nonprofit organization that provides residences and jobs for adults with disabilities.

A group of over 20 staff members of Elmhurst-based Darwin Realty -- including brokers, construction department associates, property managers and administrative staff -- worked with Lambs Farm to paint the Magnolia Café building, an on-site restaurant that employs many of its residents, and updated landscaping on the facility's grounds.

"We were looking for an opportunity where we could really make a difference and helping Lambs Farm beautify this property was a good fit for our company," said Darwin President Rick Daly. "It was a great way to get out of our regular routine and give back to the community."

It is Darwin's fifth semiannual philanthropic volunteer day. Darwin selected Lambs Farm as their Spring/Summer charity because they wanted to support a local, small business nonprofit with a similar family culture to their own company.

