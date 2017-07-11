The Wild Buffalo restaurant opens at Buffalo Grove Golf Course

The Wild Buffalo has opened to hungry golfers and the Buffalo Grove community at the Buffalo Grove Golf Course.

The restaurant, owned by Salvatore and Briana Cardone, replaces the former Village Bar and Grill. Buffalo Grove officials announced last year they were looking for a new business for the Buffalo Grove Golf Course restaurant space at 48 Raupp Blvd.

The Cardones, who have roots in the area, were eager to take a chance to open a new space. Salvatore Cardone grew up in Buffalo Grove and graduated from Buffalo Grove High School. Briana Cardone has spent most of her life in Buffalo Grove and Long Grove and graduated from Stevenson High School.

The lunch and dinner menu offers Italian favorites such as spaghetti, ravioli and chicken parmigiana. Various types of salads, sandwiches, pizzas and seafood dishes are available as well. Other features include a full service bar and lounge, which serves craft beer, and video gaming. Delivery and pick up are offered at the restaurant, which opened late last month.

The couple also owns and operates Mambo Italiano in Mundelein and co-owns The Couture Caterer and La Cucina.