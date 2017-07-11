Elmhurst might extend hours for Sunday liquor sales

What some have described as a restrictive "old blue law" may be coming to an end in Elmhurst, as the city looks at extending hours for Sunday liquor sales.

The city council's public affairs and safety committee agreed Monday to recommend allowing Sunday liquor sales to begin at 6 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. -- the same start time as the other days of the week.

The proposal also would include Sunday package sales, which currently begin at 10 a.m.

Alderman Scott Levin, who serves as committee chairman, said the full council will receive the committee's report when it meets July 17. If the council supports the plan, it will be put into ordinance form and voted on in early August.

Levin said the committee began considering the change because some Elmhurst businesses are losing Sunday morning customers who are going to establishments in neighboring communities.

"It's kind of an old-fashioned law where you treat Sunday very differently," he said.

"You think of people going to the grocery store to buy something because they're going to a game or a picnic," Levin said. "Why shouldn't they be able to purchase goods at 7:30?"

People who tailgate at a Bears' game, for example, "have to go into the city (of Chicago) to buy it (alcohol). I'm not sure what we're protecting against, really."

He said the issue came to his attention about a month ago when a few establishments asked about being able to serve alcohol during Sunday brunches.

"We don't really believe that people are going to start serving at 6 in the morning," Levin said. "People would come out for brunch and would order a Bloody Mary, a Mimosa, something that's a brunch kind of drink, and couldn't do it."

Brendan Fitzharris owns two establishments in Elmhurst -- including Fitz's Spare Keys -- and others in Villa Park and Glendale Heights.

He said an earlier start time for liquor purchases will allow him to keep his customers in Elmhurst instead of sending them to his other locations -- especially when major sporting events occur on Sundays.

"I don't see why there's a difference in days," Fitzharris said. "Especially at Fitz's Spare Keys, we can do brunch and bowling after church Sunday mornings."

Levin said he hasn't heard much opposition to the proposal, but knows some people may be against the move.

"I think Elmhurst is probably more of a conservative community and we like to hold ourselves out and be a better community," he said. "It's the time of year when a lot people are on vacation and we purposely want people to hear what's going on so they can get back to us if they have concerns."