Business park proposed for Mundelein's south side

A real estate developer wants to construct a business park on Mundelein's south side.

Because some of the land is in unincorporated Lake County and not within the village limits, however, the project would require an annexation into Mundelein.

The roughly 23-acre site is at 290 Townline Road, which is near the northeast corner of Route 60 and Route 60/83.

The land is vacant and most recently was used as a farm. A produce stand there hasn't been used for several years, officials said.

The site is just north of a shopping center that includes a Garden Fresh Market, a McDonald's restaurant, a Salvation Army store and other businesses.

Those businesses would not be affected by the project.

Adi Mor, who owns the shopping center, is the developer behind the proposal. Architect Brian Hirami of Stephen Rankin Associates pitched the proposal to the village board Monday night.

The plan calls for three buildings that could have light-industrial or warehouse uses.

They'd be built one at a time, as needed by tenants.

The buildings would vary in size, from 90,000 square feet to 103,000 square feet. They'd be made of concrete and painted in muted tones, Hirami said.

Mundelein's existing industrial buildings are nearly fully occupied, and more of them could be beneficial, said Amanda Orenchuk, the village's community development director.

The site would require rezoning if the project progresses. It's considered a commercial site now, and Mor has proposed it be reclassified to allow manufacturing businesses, warehouses, offices and other uses.

The board took no action on the proposal Monday. Three trustees voiced strong support for the plan, but two others had questions.

Mayor Steve Lentz informally backed the plan, too.