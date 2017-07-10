Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/10/2017 9:42 AM

Littelfuse acquires U.S. Sensor

Business Wire

CHICAGO -- Littelfuse said it has acquired the assets of U.S. Sensor Corp., a manufacturer of thermistors and probe assemblies used in the most demanding temperature sensing applications.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989, Orange, California-based U.S. Sensor manufactures a variety of high quality negative temperature coefficient thermistors, as well as thermistor probes and assemblies. The company's products are produced using proprietary processing techniques for long-term reliability. Product lines also include Thin Film Platinum resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) and RTD assemblies.

"U.S. Sensor expands our existing sensor portfolio in several key electronics and industrial end markets, including home automation, HVAC and appliances," said Deepak Nayar, senior vice president and general manager of Littelfuse's Electronics Business Unit. "The business has strong design capabilities that are complementary to our growth initiatives."

U.S. Sensor President Roger Dankert said the two companies "share the same views on customer focus and innovation."

Littelfuse does not expect this transaction to have a material impact to its 2017 revenue or adjusted earnings projections.

