updated: 7/7/2017 10:30 AM

Feder: Huge payday awaits Tribune Media execs after Sinclair merger

The corporate bosses of Sinclair Broadcast Group are claiming their acquisition of Chicago-based Tribune Media -- creating a television juggernaut with 233 stations in 108 markets -- isn't just good for their company and their shareholders. They say it also will serve the public interest. But the people who'll benefit most from the deal may be executives of Tribune Media, Robert Feder writes. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.

