Discover named a top company to work for in Arizona

RIVERWOODS -- Discover's Phoenix Customer Care Center has been selected a Top Company to Work for in Arizona by azcentral.com and Republic Media.

The 2017 list recognizes local companies identified by their employees as having exceptional workplace practices.

Azcenteral.com and Republic Media's award process included a two-part assessment conducted by Best Companies Group, an independent workplace research firm. The researchers used an employer questionnaire and an employee engagement and satisfaction survey to gather information to select and rank the top companies.

The Phoenix Customer Care Center houses many amenities including an on-site fitness center that features free weights, cardio machines and aerobic classes. The campus also includes a milelong walking path, lounges, and sports facilities. The full service cafeteria that includes a variety of healthy eating options with nutrition information included on freshly made dishes. Employees also can take advantage of benefits such as tuition reimbursement, maternity and paternity leave, and various professional development opportunities. All Discover employees begin their career with 20 to 25 paid time off days that are prorated depending on start date.

"Discover's commitment to creating an engaging company culture contributes to attracting and retaining top talent," said Steve Bayans, Discover's vice president of operations in Phoenix. "We are proud to be acknowledged as one of Arizona's Top Companies to Work for. Our employees are a priority and we will continue to leverage their ideas and feedback to drive engagement."