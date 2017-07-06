Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/6/2017 11:29 AM

St. Charles changes liquor sales hours, allows more places to buy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brew pubs and breweries are now welcome in St. Charles, and liquor sales are now allowed at 7 a.m. on Sundays just like on any other day.

      Brew pubs and breweries are now welcome in St. Charles, and liquor sales are now allowed at 7 a.m. on Sundays just like on any other day.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2014

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Brew pubs and breweries are now welcome in St. Charles. Gas station convenience stores can sell hooch. And you can buy liquor three hours earlier on Sunday, whether you want to drink it at home or at a restaurant.

The St. Charles city council approved these changes to the city's liquor laws Monday night.

Alderman Rita Payleitner was in the minority voting against allowing brew pubs and distilleries. Those places could sell beverages, made on the premises, for consumption there or off-site.

Alderman Ron Silkaitis voted against letting gasoline stations that have convenience stores sell alcoholic beverages. At those stores, no more than 10 percent of the sales floor can be used for alcoholic beverages.

Permission was added for restaurants that have certain liquor licenses to package and sell their specialty drinks, for off-site consumption.

And the start time for buying liquor will be the same every day: 7 a.m. Before, it was prohibited before 10 a.m. on Sundays. The change was approved 9-0.

Police Chief James Keegan had said, at a June committee meeting, that business owners had requested the changes to more closely match what nearby towns have.

Geneva allows liquor sales to start at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. the rest of the week. Batavia allows sales to start at 9 a.m. every day.

Both towns allow liquor to be sold at gasoline stations.

Alderman Maureen Lewis was absent. She had voted against the change in hours, and the gas station license, at a June 20 council committee meeting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account