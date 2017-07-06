Remodeled Elgin Walmart to hold ribbon cutting

ELGIN -- The Walmart at 1100 S. Randall Road will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store's remodeling at 8 a.m. today.

The remodeled store includes a new look and added features designed to improve the customer shopping experience. Among the improvements are a state of the art electronics department with interactive displays, 12 new self-checkouts to save customers time, enhanced hardware department with larger tools such as generators and power washers, Walmart Pickup located at the front of the store, a refreshed pharmacy with new consultation room and privacy windows, and improved store flow with wider aisles and lower fixtures for better line of sight

Local residents are invited to celebrate with family-friendly activities, refreshments, giveaways and samples from 8 a.m.-noon, while supplies last. The store will also be holding a food drive to benefit the local VFW.

"We're looking forward to reintroducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look," said store Manager Todd Meldrum. "Our everyday low prices remain the same, and these investments add even greater convenience and an improved shopping experience for the people of Elgin."

Last month Walmart announced the expansion of its Online Grocery Pickup service to the Elgin Supercenter. The free service enables customers to order from up to 40,000 items online and pick them up at the store without even leaving their cars. A Walmart personal shopper loads the groceries into the customer's car upon arrival -- all at no additional cost