updated: 7/6/2017 4:42 PM

Jacuzzi buys Roselle's BathWraps

  • Roselle-based BathWraps was acquired by California-based Jacuzzi for an undisclosed amount. BathWraps makes and installs wraparound style showers and baths in homes for about 20 years.

Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Jacuzzi Brands LLC, known for its luxurious saunas, spas and whirlpool baths, said Thursday that it bought Roselle-based BathWraps, which installs one-day baths and showers.

The privately held companies did not disclosed the terms of the deal, which closed on June 29.

"We were not for sale. But Jacuzzi was looking for the right partner and we began talking a year ago to help market their products, such as the walk-in bathtubs," said BathWraps Marketing Director Dave Azer.

Those talks eventually led to the acquisition by the Chino Hills, California-based Jacuzzi.

BathWraps has about 90 employees, who are expected to merge with Jacuzzi's 4,900. No layoffs are expected. The BathWraps name and the Roselle headquarters also are expected to remain, Azer said.

BathWraps was founded in 1997 in Itasca and was then called Liners Direct. Jeff Conner, who will continue as president, bought Liners Direct in 2004. Its name changed to BathWraps this year.

As a result of the sale, BathWraps is trying to expand its network of dealers, the company stated. BathWraps dealers are typically business owners selling other home improvement products, such as window, siding and sunroom companies and contractors.

