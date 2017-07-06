Baxter partners with Tel Aviv University on surgical innovations

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International and Tel Aviv University, through its Ramot Business Engagement Center, announced a global joint research effort to evaluate multiple technologies currently under development at the university as well as at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Baxter will collaborate with TAU and TASMC to help bring the early-stage research to commercialization with the goal of bringing to market the latest innovations in surgical care.

Baxter will exclusively license the TAU Technology Innovation Momentum Fund technology in one license agreement and TAU and TASMC technology in the second license agreement for use in multiple potential applications that might result from the joint research activity.

"Baxter is committed to finding creative pathways to bring innovative solutions to the operating room," said Wil Boren, president of Advanced Surgery at Baxter. "By working with leading experts at TAU and TASMC, we have access to promising early-stage research that could have a meaningful impact for surgeons looking for new tools to treat complex cases."

Baxter, TAU and TASMC plan to explore potential applications of multiple projects that target large, unmet needs that, if successful, will expand Baxter's portfolio of products into new areas of surgical care for the company. Surgical care represents a core strategic growth pillar for Baxter, and these projects have the potential to complement Baxter's existing product offering and provide access to novel treatments.

Additional details of the agreements were not disclosed.