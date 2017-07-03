Breaking News Bar
 
Do-over.me shows growth

  • Cynthia Wade, founder of do-over.me, meets with a client in Geneva. Do-over. me, a nonprofit in Geneva, has begun its fourth fiscal year with growth.

Daily Herald Report

GENEVA -- Do-over.me, a nonprofit in Geneva, has begun its fourth fiscal year with growth. Since opening in 2014, founder, Cynthia K. Wade, a volunteer staff and the board of directors, have provided help to about 300 individuals going through life changes. For most, they found new jobs.

Do-over.me is a career transition center. It serves the unemployed, under employed and unhappily employed residents of the western suburbs.

Recently it received an anonymous donation of $3,000 from a community member. The board of directors voted to put the equivalent of three months operating expenses in a reserve fund so that Do-over.me's future is more stable, not dependent on state funding and better able to withstand the very rocky Illinois economic environment.

