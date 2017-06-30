Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/30/2017 9:36 AM

Lynfred Winery named Bendis tasting room manager

Lynfred Winery in Roselle has named Gigi Bendis Tasting Room Manager at Illinois' oldest and largest family-owned winery.

She succeeds Diane Koehler-Rasmussen, daughter of founder Fred Koehler, who retired in May.

Bendis has worked for the winery for more than three years as a sales associate. A Chicago native, Bendis studied for her undergraduate at DePaul University and graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She began a career in early childhood education but put that on the back burner to raise her three sons with her husband of now 25 years.

"The winery is dedicated to concierge-level service, and Gigi's desire for excellence will help carry on the amazing legacy that our founders created," said Lynfred General Manager Andres Basso.

