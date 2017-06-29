Home decor retailer Kirkland's opening soon in Arlington Heights

Kirkland's, a home decor retailer, plans to open its newest location Saturday, July 22, in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Kirkland's

Home decor retailer Kirkland's will open Saturday, July 22, in the Annex of Arlington shopping center in Arlington Heights, officials said this week.

The store, at 15 W. Rand Road, will take up the remaining portion of space left vacant by the closure last year of Barnes & Noble.

Kirkland's will occupy more than 10,000 square feet of the former bookstore space, next door to beauty supply chain Ulta, which opened its 13,300-square-foot store in April. Ulta relocated from the North Point Shopping Center.

Merchandise sold at Kirkland's includes indoor and outdoor furniture, framed art, mirrors, lamps, picture frames, accent rugs, candles, garden accessories, artificial floral products, gifts and seasonal merchandise, officials say.

The retailer was founded in 1966 in Tennessee, but has since expanded its operations to more than 340 stores in 36 states. Other suburban locations include Algonquin, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Joliet, Orland Park and Woodridge.

The Arlington Heights location will employ about 30 people.

"We're honored to be a part of the Arlington Heights community," Michelle Graul, the company's executive vice president of stores and merchandising, said in a news release. "Kirkland's is looking forward to hiring an exceptional team for our newest store in Arlington Heights."