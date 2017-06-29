Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/29/2017 11:07 AM

Discover to increase quarterly dividend, buy back $2.23 billion in stock

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Financial Services (it plans to increase the company's next quarterly dividend from 30 cents to 35 cents per share of common stock and repurchase shares of common stocks of up to $2.23 billion during the four quarters.

The board of directors is scheduled to approve the dividend increase and a new share repurchase program at its July meeting. The company's planned new repurchase program will replace the existing program.

The timing and exact amount of repurchases will be consistent with the company's capital plan and will be based on market conditions and other factors, subject to legal or regulatory restrictions and approvals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account