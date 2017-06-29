Dealership raises $3K for school

hello

SCHAUMBURG -- Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep and the Lake Park High School West Campus Booster Club recently raised $3,000 during its "Booster Club Fundraiser Presented by the brands of FCA," held in conjunction with the high school's Band Booster Clinic. During the event, FCA US contributed $20 for each test drive taken in a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Fiat vehicle. "The fundraiser was a great opportunity for the Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep LLC. family to give back to the community," said Phil Scroggin, Business Center Manager. "They enjoyed working with the parents, teachers, and students at Lake Park High School West Campus." FCA US school programs support student enrichment in communities across the United States, and have raised more than $7 million since 1993.