American eatery to be anchor restaurant at Wheeling Town Center

A rendering of the Wheeling Town Center shows where City Works Eatery and Pour House will open near the CMX Theater. Courtesy of village of Wheeling

City Works Eatery and Pour House, an eatery serving up American food and more than 90 beers, will be one of two signature restaurants at the Wheeling Town Center.

The Lynmark Group, which is developing the $110 million mixed-use town center near the Wheeling Metra Station, announced the newest addition this week. City Works, operated by Chicago-based Bottleneck Management, has a handful of locations across the country, including Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have City Works serve as an anchor restaurant at the Wheeling Town Center," Joshua Goldstein, Lynmark's president, said in a news release Tuesday.

"As a visitor to Bottleneck's venues, I can personally attest to the incredible dining, beverage and customer service experience that they are so well recognized for."

Serving up "made-from-scratch classic American Cuisine," the restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating on the town center's pedestrian plaza.

Plans for a second restaurant to anchor the development haven't been decided, said John Melaniphy, Wheeling's economic development director.

"They're looking at a variety of restaurant concepts that would complement City Works," Melaniphy said.

The town center will feature a five-story, 300-unit luxury apartment building and 100,000 square feet of commercial space, including a CMX movie theater with 10 screens.

Terra Fiamma Restaurant, Starbucks Coffee, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Noodles and Company, Andy's Frozen Custard and AT&T have all signed nonbinding letters of intent to open at the development.

"Bottleneck Management is very excited to join Wheeling Town Center and be part of this dynamic development," Bottleneck CEO Chris Bisaillon said in the news release.

"When we first walked the site, it was very apparent that Lynmark and Wheeling were creating something exciting."