Wynnchurch Capital acquires Stampede Meat

ROSEMONT -- Private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital has acquired Bridgeview-based Stampede Meat for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1995, Stampede specializes in providing portioned, marinated and cooked beef, chicken, and other protein products for restaurants, retail, home delivery and other channels.

"Wynnchurch seeks to invest in customer-focused businesses that recognize their success is driven by meeting or exceeding their customers' needs. Stampede embraces this philosophy, offering highly customized, collaborative solutions to customers," added Neel Mayenkar, managing director at Wynnchurch.

Stampede Chief Executive Officer Brock Furlong added the company as "a shared vision for investment in the business that will allow us to continue to expand our focus on being the supplier of choice for our customers and the employer of choice for our people."