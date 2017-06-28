Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/28/2017 9:34 AM

Wynnchurch Capital acquires Stampede Meat

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

ROSEMONT -- Private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital has acquired Bridgeview-based Stampede Meat for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1995, Stampede specializes in providing portioned, marinated and cooked beef, chicken, and other protein products for restaurants, retail, home delivery and other channels.

"Wynnchurch seeks to invest in customer-focused businesses that recognize their success is driven by meeting or exceeding their customers' needs. Stampede embraces this philosophy, offering highly customized, collaborative solutions to customers," added Neel Mayenkar, managing director at Wynnchurch.

Stampede Chief Executive Officer Brock Furlong added the company as "a shared vision for investment in the business that will allow us to continue to expand our focus on being the supplier of choice for our customers and the employer of choice for our people."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account