Springboard receives health care advertising awards

hello

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Springboard Brand and Creative Strategy was recently honored with several health care advertising awards.

Springboard received 12 awards from the Healthcare Marketing Report's 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and three Aster Awards for Healthcare Advertising.

In the HMR Healthcare Advertising Awards, Springboard received four awards for the Holy Cross Germantown "Your Very Own" campaign, including one Gold award under the radio advertising series, two awards for Illinois Health and Hospital Association, two awards to North Mississippi Medical Center, one Silver award for RML Specialty Hospital under the brochure category and three awards, including one Silver award for WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

In the Aster Awards, Springboard was awarded with one Gold and two Silver awards. Springboard received the Gold award for the Illinois Health and Hospital Association -- "IHA Triple Play" under the brochure category, while the Silver awards were named for Holy Cross Germantown Hospital for the "Your Very Own" campaign and WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for the "Home Team Health" campaign.