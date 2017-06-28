Jewel launches one-eyed mascot named JoJo

hello

JoJo is the new mascot for Jewel-Osco. Courtesy of Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco has introduced its first mascot -- a red, furry, one-eyed, gender-neutral character named JoJo.

Itasca-based Jewel, which has been in operation for more than a century, added the mascot, resembling a character from Monsters Inc., as a way to encourage fun, entertainment and healthy eating, said Jewel spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco.

JoJo is making appearances at more than 100 events this year in Chicago and the suburbs.

"Jewel-Osco has been a part of the community for more than 118 years and when people think of the company they typically think about a friend, family member or themselves having worked at Jewel-Osco or shopped at our grocery stores," said Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan. "JoJo was added to the family as a way to connect with this generation's children," he added.

Initial reactions to the one-eyed character have been mixed. A few comments on the Jewel website say JoJo looks scary for children. Others like the idea of a fun character roaming the store aisles. "The overall feedback has been extremely positive," Frances Trucco said Wednesday.