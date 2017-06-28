Illinois board approves New Lenox psychiatric hospital

hello

NEW LENOX -- The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved plans for a 100-bed psychiatric hospital to address a substance abuse crisis in two of the state's counties.

The $24.3 million facility will be located in New Lenox, approximately 36 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

Silver Cross Hospital has partnered with US HealthVest, a behavioral health care firm, to build and operate the two-story facility, The Chicago Tribune reported.

"While Silver Cross Hospital has had a 20-bed adult mental health unit for many years, we recognize that it is too small and because of that we cannot provide specialized services by patient condition," said Paul Pawlak, president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital.

Pawlak said the partnership will allow for more inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse services.

Will and Grundy counties currently have no inpatient units for those with chemical dependencies or veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In Will County, 78 people died in 2016 due to heroin, according to the county coroner's office. Twenty-eight people have died so far this year.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and is expected to be completed by December 2018. More than 2,800 patients are projected to be treated in its first year.