Coriant platform wins industry award

hello

Business Wire

NAPERVILLE -- Coriant's Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform has been awarded the "Best Optical Open Line System (OLS) Product" at the annual Next Generation Optical Networking and Optical Data Centre Interconnect industry event held in Nice, France.

The NGON & Optical DCI Awards recognize innovation and achievements made by solution providers and service providers in the optical networking industry. The awards reflect the most effective solutions and products in terms of technology, pricing, service and support, management tools, R&D road map, and cost.

"Coriant innovation continues to drive the evolution of optical transport to empower more cost-disruptive network architectures to significantly reduce CapEx and OpEx," said JC Fahmy, Coriant vice president of product line management, data center solutions.

Purpose-built as a disaggregated and open line system to manage surging data traffic volumes, the Coriant Groove G30 OLS solution delivers density and flexibility in a highly compact and modular 1RU form factor. The open, plug-and-play optical layer solution provides 3-to-5 times the density over comparable offerings.