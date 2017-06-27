Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/27/2017 9:18 AM

Prinova acquires Lycored's U.K., China manufacturing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Globe Newswire

CAROL STREAM -- Prinova said it will acquire Israeli-based Lycored's China and United Kingdom Premix operations for an undisclosed amount.

Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. The company holds stock in numerous distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is a leading global supplier of vitamin C, B and food grade amino acids.

The Lycored facilities in China and the United Kingdom have been supplying international food companies with pre-mixes to fortify their products with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. The pre-mixes address the cereal, beverage, dairy, infant formulation, and other pre-mix categories, reflecting the ability to deliver product solutions to the entire range of pre-mix markets.

"Prinova has made substantial investments in our North American pre-mix operations and supplies a wide variety of dry and liquid nutrient and flavor pre-mix blends in the U.S. and internationally," said Don Thorp, President, Prinova. "The addition of these pre-mix capabilities gives Prinova the ability to extend these offerings on a global basis, customized to the needs of the regional markets.

"This acquisition gives Prinova a global footprint with six manufacturing sites around the world located on three different continents," Thorp added.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account