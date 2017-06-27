Prinova acquires Lycored's U.K., China manufacturing

hello

CAROL STREAM -- Prinova said it will acquire Israeli-based Lycored's China and United Kingdom Premix operations for an undisclosed amount.

Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. The company holds stock in numerous distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is a leading global supplier of vitamin C, B and food grade amino acids.

The Lycored facilities in China and the United Kingdom have been supplying international food companies with pre-mixes to fortify their products with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. The pre-mixes address the cereal, beverage, dairy, infant formulation, and other pre-mix categories, reflecting the ability to deliver product solutions to the entire range of pre-mix markets.

"Prinova has made substantial investments in our North American pre-mix operations and supplies a wide variety of dry and liquid nutrient and flavor pre-mix blends in the U.S. and internationally," said Don Thorp, President, Prinova. "The addition of these pre-mix capabilities gives Prinova the ability to extend these offerings on a global basis, customized to the needs of the regional markets.

"This acquisition gives Prinova a global footprint with six manufacturing sites around the world located on three different continents," Thorp added.