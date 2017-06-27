Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/27/2017 9:18 AM

GF Machining launches high school apprenticeship program

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

LINCOLNSHIRE -- GF Machining Solutions has launched a "learn and earn" apprenticeship program with the signing of its first candidate during the company's Solutions Days manufacturing event.

The program, scheduled to begin this fall, offers paths for application engineers and field-services engineers, and will accept up to five participants in its inaugural year. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, the application engineers will help analyze machine performance and provide technical support, while field-service engineers will assist in coordinating activities that relate to the installation and repair of machines and other manufacturing equipment.

Jon Carlson, marketing specialist for GF Machining Solutions, said the company plans to choose apprentices from local area high schools including Mundelein, Palatine and others. He explained that the program is in partnership with Harper Community College and Chicago's Industrial Consortium for Advanced Technical Training.

Apprentices will alternate between class time and real-world, hands on experience, while earning an associate degree at Harper College, a DIHK certificate and a Department of Labor Certificate.

GF Machining Solutions will pay apprentices' tuition, as well as provide them with an hourly wage plus benefits such as health insurance and paid time off. "Student loans don't go away, so why start with one?" Carlson questioned.

The first apprentice chosen for the program is Corey Ocock, a graduate of Palatine High School who gained experience operating a CNC 3-axis lathe and mill.

"I am targeting the field-service engineer position after completing the advanced manufacturing program," Ocock said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account