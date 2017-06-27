Geneva firm wins award in international design competition

GENEVA -- Jaroslaw Krepa, manufacturing engineer with Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co. in Geneva, and Jeff Prout, product engineering manager with Means Industries Inc. in Michigan, recently accepted an Award of Distinction in the automotive transmission category of the 2017 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition.

The award was given for sinter-hardened steel pocket plate, a major component of a controllable clutch, a new design for multispeed transmissions.

The two accepted the award for their companies at the POWDERMET2017 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Powder metallurgy is an automated metalworking process that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as auto engines and transmissions, hardware, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms. More than 800 million pounds of powder metallurgy parts are made annually in North America.

The competition is sponsored annually by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, an international trade association for the metal powder producing and consuming industries.