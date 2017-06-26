Minimum wage, sick leave opt-outs leave patchwork of laws in Cook County

hello

Some minimum wage workers in Cook County will get a $1.75 raise and paid sick days July 1, but it depends where they work.

A Daily Herald Business Ledger survey of 134 municipalities in suburban Cook County shows some 60 percent -- by vote of local village boards and councils -- have opted out of two county ordinances that would raise the minimum wage and mandate businesses pay employees for sick days.

About 20 percent have decided to follow the county rules, while the remainder have taken no position, meaning they will take effect unless there is last-minute action.

While businesses and chambers of commerce have lobbied municipalities to opt out, advocacy groups Arise Chicago and The People's Lobby have been pushing local officials to allow the ordinances to stand.

The advocacy effort follows approval of the measures by Cook County commissioners last October -- modeled off similar Chicago ordinances. It mirrors national efforts in cities such as New York City, Los Angeles and Minneapolis -- among 28 municipalities to have passed sick leave rules of their own -- and the Fight for $15 movement that's called on employers to provide higher wages.

The fight has now come to the suburbs, pitting business against labor, businesses in Cook County against businesses across the border, and politicians in the suburbs against those in the city.

Who's in? Who's out?

Most towns along the North Shore -- and a cluster in the western suburbs -- have decided to follow the county's minimum wage ordinance, which will increase minimum pay 21 percent to $10 an hour starting July 1, then to $11 a year later, $12 in 2019, and $13 in 2020.

In towns that have opted out, the current $8.25 Illinois hourly minimum will apply. Almost all of those towns are also opting out of the sick leave rules, which would require most private employers to offer up to five days of paid sick leave a year.

The 65 total square miles of unincorporated areas don't have an option, making some places islands surrounded by areas that have opted out.

What's resulted is a patchwork of laws throughout the 1,635-square-mile county, with many cases where businesses and employees on the opposite side of the street will operate under different rules. That's angering supporters and opponents of the county ordinances.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has blasted the opt-out towns, calling them "extremely shortsighted and self-centered," and saying their "spirit of cooperation is lacking" despite the county's fiscal support of business tax incentives and transportation projects. "We shouldn't live in a country in which people work 40 hours a week and live in poverty."

Commissioner Sean Morrison, one of three suburban Republicans to vote against both county ordinances, called the rules an "abysmal overreach" and potentially illegal. He cited an October 2016 state's attorney's opinion that the county lacks the authority to enact a minimum wage ordinance.

Morrison, who represents 32 towns on the western edge of the county, said the ordinances would especially hurt businesses near the border. Officials in neighboring counties "are sitting there just laughing and loving it," he said.

Pro vs. con

Minimum wage and sick leave has been a hard fought issue in several towns, with impassioned debates among trustees, residents, businesses, workers and activists. In other places, such as Schaumburg and Rosemont, both corporate meccas, opt-out ordinances sailed through with no discussion.

Preckwinkle sent representatives from her office to some local board meetings. She also credited workers' rights groups for organizing protests to pressure local officials.

The Rev. C.J. Hawking, executive director of Arise Chicago, said the group has been active in more than 25 municipalities, where local residents in many cases have asked organizers to attend meetings to help persuade elected officials.

They say they want local officials to take action since state and federal leaders haven't. A proposal to hike the state minimum wage to $15 by 2022 passed the General Assembly last month. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he'd be open to an increase, but only with other regulatory changes.

Hawking also said most suburban voters supported a higher state minimum wage and paid sick days in nonbinding referendums.

"I think the term 'opt out' is language that does not fully convey the decision village trustees are making," Hawking said. "In essence, workers are going to receive these rights July 1. Some village boards are deciding to take those rights away from workers."

Much of the opposition has been formed by chambers of commerce, who've argued the ordinances place an undue burden on businesses because of increased labor and administrative costs, and lead to an increase in the price of their products or services. Many also did not want county officials dictating what suburban businesses should do, saying such issues should be addressed at the federal or state level.

"It is difficult enough trying to get businesses to locate in Cook County without adding any additional hardships to employers trying to maintain or expand their operations," said Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Ballantine. "Continually adding more costly rules, regulations and non-budgeted mandates on a state, county or local level only diminishes their ability to remain competitive or expand."

Political fallout

For some suburbs, especially those Northwest and Southwest, the opt-outs represent a repudiation of what they see as a mandate from a distant, Chicago-oriented county government. It's a familiar refrain from some suburban officials, who've argued the county often ignores suburban interests.

Morrison, who is also chairman of the Cook County Republican Party, said the minimum wage and sick leave ordinances are examples of "social progressive policy" he believes the county shouldn't be legislating.

But Preckwinkle says dealing with public health falls under the auspices of county government. "It's appropriate, good public policy," she said.

• Daily Herald business writer Anna Marie Kukec contributed to this report.