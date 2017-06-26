Breaking News Bar
 
Manitex International adds Mynatt Truck & Equipment to dealer network

BRIDGEVIEW -- Manitex International said it has added Kansas-based Mynatt Truck & Equipment as a distributor of knuckleboom cranes for the states of Kansas and Missouri.

Mynatt Truck & Equipment Co. has been a supplier of truck mounted cranes in the United States since 1988. The company has grown to become a multiline distributor covering a wide range of products and providing unique solutions to a variety of industries.

Jason Osborn, president and owner of Mynatt Truck & Equipment, said the addition of Manitex-PM expands the company's product range.

"We are especially enthusiastic about the investment Manitex International has placed into the product specifically in N. America," Osborn said. "By committing to whole goods and parts inventory as well as stages of North-American assembly, Manitex-PM has certainly demonstrated that they are an eager partner looking to support us at the dealership level."

Sam Rooke, product manager at Manitex-PM added "Mynatt's devotion to providing first class quality, service and technical support coupled with their extensive industry experience makes them an ideal partner for us."

Sales are expected to begin in early July.

