updated: 6/26/2017 9:36 AM

CDK Global names Tautges Chief Financial Officer

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global's board of directors has appointed Joe Tautges to serve as chief financial officer, effective August 9.

Tautges brings 20 years of experience leading global finance, accounting and operations teams for large technology, consumer products and business consulting companies.

Tautges most recently served as CFO of the $18 billion Enterprise Services segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. While at HPE, he led a transformation initiative which enabled significant margin expansion and improved free cash flow resulting in the recent spin-merger of Enterprise Services with Computer Science Corporation to form the $26 billion DXC Technology Company. Prior to HPE, Tautges held various levels of increasing responsibility in both operations and financial management with Sears Holdings and Aon Hewitt. Before Aon Hewitt, Tautges worked as an auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP. Tautges holds a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"Joe is a hands-on leader who brings excellent financial and operating experience in transformational situations to CDK," said Brian MacDonald, chief executive officer at CDK Global. "His background makes him uniquely suited to contribute a focused, change-oriented drive to our efforts to grow CDK while delivering excellence for our dealers and value for our shareholders."

