Waubonsee trustee Michels recognized for service

Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustee James Michels was recently recognized by the Illinois Community Colleges Trustees Association for his three decades of service.

Michels, of Elburn, has served the Waubonsee board for 30 years -- since 1987 -- and was recognized during the ICCTA Awards Banquet this month in Normal. The retired consultant and engineer has completed the second most years of service out of the current Waubonsee board members.