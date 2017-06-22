State agency OKs behavioral health hospital in New Lenox

NEW LENOX -- The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved Silver Cross Hospital and US HealthVest's request to build a 100-bed psychiatric hospital in New Lenox.

Silver Oaks Hospital will address the mental health and substance abuse crisis in Will and Grundy counties by expanding inpatient and outpatient services.

"While Silver Cross Hospital has had a 20 bed adult inpatient mental health unit for many years, we recognize that it is too small and because of that we cannot provide specialized services by patient condition," said Paul Pawlak, president/CEO of Silver Cross Hospital. "By partnering with US HealthVest to build and operate this new hospital, we will be able to offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse services for youth, adults, and seniors so they can stay close to home for expert care.

US HealthVest has a track record of working with existing medical providers to expand psychiatric and substance abuse services and access to care. US HealthVest operates Chicago Behavioral Hospital, a 138-bed psychiatric hospital in Des Plaines. US HealthVest also operates two psychiatric hospitals in Atlanta and a psychiatric hospital near Seattle.

"The outpouring of community support for this project has been overwhelming," said Dr. Richard Kresch, psychiatrist and President and CEO of US HealthVest. "We are delighted to work with Silver Cross to expand access to care for patients regardless of their insurance or ability to pay. Both Silver Cross Hospital and US HealthVest are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive care at the right place, at the right time, every time."