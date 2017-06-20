Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Robin Amer to launch investigative podcast series

Robin Amer, a stellar investigative journalist and former deputy editor of the Chicago Reader, has joined Gannett's USA Today Network to launch "The City," an ambitious podcast series examining how cities really work. Debuting in 2018, the first season will focus on Chicago. For the full report, see robertfeder.com.

