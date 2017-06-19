MSCI changes focus as new leader takes helm

Business Wire

ROLLING MEADOWS -- The Metals Service Center Institute is undergoing a transformation to a issued-based advocacy organization, giving voice to the needs of the industrial metals supply chain.

As part of the transformation, Holman Head, president & COO of O'Neal Industries in Birmingham, Ala., has been elected chairman of the board, effective July 1.

Head, who has more than 35 year of experience in the metals industry and O'Neal Industries, began his career there in inside sales. He rose through the ranks becoming president and CEO of O'Neal Steel and executive vice president of O'Neal Industries in 2009. In 2014, he became president and COO of O'Neal Industries.

He has served as vice chairman of MSCI and takes over for Richard A. Robinson, president of Norfolk Iron & Metal Company, Norfolk, Neb., who has served as chairman for the last two years. Both Robinson and Head have taken an active role in the association on behalf of the industry, providing on the global steel situation and addressing trade violations impacting the aluminum industry.

"It's an honor to take this role. There's an opportunity now to make a real impact and advocate for change in key issues -- such as trade -- that have hurt the health of the industrial metals supply chain," said Head. "I look forward to being an integral part of helping MSCI make sure the metals industry's voice is heard."

Founded in 1909, the Metals Service Center Institute is a nonprofit association serving the industrial metals supply chain. It has more than 330 members in over 1,200 locations in North America.