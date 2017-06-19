Iconic La Grange restaurant to close

hello

LA GRANGE -- After 40 years of providing Chinese cuisine to the La Grange community, family owned and operated Magic Wok is closing its doors on June 30.

Established in 1977 by Raymond and Grace Lee and Tommy Ng, Grace's brother, Magic Wok developed a reputation for friendly service, fresh and delicious food and the best Mai tais in town. It was originally located at 50 S. La Grange Road, but moved to 23 W. Harris Avenue in 1991.

Notably, it was one of the first establishments to hold a liquor license in La Grange when the village approved liquor sales in the mid-1980s.