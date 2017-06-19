Iconic La Grange restaurant Magic Wok to close

By Kim Mikus

kmikus@dailyherald.com

After 40 years of providing Chinese cuisine to the La Grange community, family owned Magic Wok is closing on June 30.

Husband and wife team Raymond and Grace Lee along with Grace's brother, Tommy Ng, are the owners of the restaurant. They said they plan to retire and spend time with their families.

Magic Wok was originally located at 50 S. La Grange Road and moved to 23 W. Harris Ave. in 1991. Notably, it was one of the first establishments to hold a liquor license in La Grange when the village approved liquor sales in the mid-1980s.

Magic Wok's egg rolls were the most popular dish on the menu, the owners said. "People have always asked about the recipe and frequently order them for parties and events," the owners said. Other popular dishes include Orange Chicken, Happy Family and Beef with Tomatoes & Green Peppers.

The owners said they will miss seeing regular customers who have turned into good friends. They added that they have enjoyed watching customers bring their children into the restaurant and watch them grow up.

In addition, they said they will miss the employees, most of whom have been with Magic Wok for decades.

When the restaurant closes, the Lee's plan to travel and enjoy going to Las Vegas. Ng said he has a young grandson who will keep him busy. He also enjoys barbecuing and spending time at home with his family.