updated: 6/19/2017 11:54 AM

BKD adds cloud-based Microsoft solutions

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- BKD Technologies announced it is now a direct Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider.

BKDT has been providing Microsoft Dynamics ERP implementation for more than 20 years. As a direct Microsoft CSP, the company is able to expand its breadth of managed services and support offerings.

"As a certified CSP, we are able to help our clients gain access to the most comprehensive cloud-based business and financial management solutions," said Jerry Henderson, managing partner of BKD's Performance Advisory Services practice. "We are excited to bring additional business value to our clients, as well as embracing the next generation of intelligent business applications deployed via the cloud."

Businesses can start addressing basic functions needed to operate with the options available through Microsoft's cloud-based solutions and easily improve additional functionality as their business needs evolve. Dynamics 365 functionality includes: accounting, HR, payroll, manufacturing, distribution, field service, sales, marketing, CRM and business intelligence reporting.

For more information, visit dynamicsinsights.com.

