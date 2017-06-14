Car show calendar

Shows, swap meets

June 17: Bumper to Bumper Car Show at the Taste of Des Plaines, Ellinwood Street and River Road. Cruise in any time after noon. Judging takes place 2-4 p.m. Trophies at 5 p.m. Entry is free. Come for the car show, stay for the great food and music. Reserved parking for show participants until the festival ends. All makes and models welcome. For details, Contact Beth at pbscompany@sbcglobal.net.

June 17: 31st annual Nostalgia Days Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show/Cruise in the City of Zion. $15 mail-in preregistration is required by May 26 at NostalgiaDays.com to compete in show classes. Preregistration check in is from 9 a.m.- noon at the intersection of Shiloh Boulevard and Sheridan Road and includes a goody bag, dash plaque and commemorative pin. Day-of show registration is $25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2828 Sheridan Road, with cars eligible for five specialty awards, with first 200 receiving a dash plaque and commemorative pin. Awards at approximately 3 p.m. Closed cruise from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy hundreds of vehicles, music, food, and vendors. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

June 18: 17th annual Corvette, Chevy and Street Rod Father's Day Charity Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Sponsored by North Shore Corvette Club and Libertyville Chevrolet. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds will benefit the Lake County Honor Flight for Veterans. In addition, a food drive will be held to benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. A registration form is available at www.northshorecorvetteclub.org. Registration open 6:30-10 a.m. Food, vendors, DJ, goody bags, dash plaques, door prizes and raffle prizes. For details, email carshow@northshorecorvetteclub.org or call (847) 910-2031.

June 18: Fourth annual Elgin Ribfest Father's Day Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., between Prairie and Lake streets. $10 vehicle entry fee per vehicle. Registration is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or when parking fills. Free entry into Elgin Ribfest until 1 p.m. Awards at 3:45 p.m. Dash plaques to the first 75 vehicles and 35 awards. Food, vendors, live music. Visit BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

June 21: Daily Herald, Stratford Square Mall Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m. First of four monthly cruise nights at Bloomingdale mall. Food, entertainment. Three best-of-show awards. All cars, bikes and trucks welcome. Free show registration at events.dailyherald.com.

June 23-25: The 62nd annual Convention of the Volkswagen Club of America held in St. Charles. Lots of Volkswagens, fun, food, cruise-in, rallye, awards banquet, all-VW car show, swap meet and plenty of camaraderie. For details, visit the "Upcoming Events" section at www.vwclub.org, or email vwclub@aol.com for registration details.

June 24: All Makes/Models Car, Truck & Motorcycle show at Hopkins Ford, 1045 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Presented by Stallions Gate Mustang and Ford Club. Gates open at 8 a.m. Show from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Registration is $15 at the door. Awards for Top 40 and Best of Show. Raffles, food vendors (Luke's Beef of Carpentersville and Dairy Queen of Elgin and South Elgin). Music by DJ Rudy K. Raffle proceeds go to Operation Support Our Troops (osotamerica.org). Club details at stallionsgate.com. All spectators welcome. Rain date July 1. For information, email Jeff at blackstang54@yahoo.com.

June 24: Seventh annual Scott's Garage Elim Benefit Car Show, 13020 S. Central Ave., Palos Heights. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Preregistration, $15. Day of show, $20, closes at 11 a.m. Benefits Elim Christian Services for children and adults with disabilities.Goodie bags and dash plaques to first 150 entrants. Disc jockey, kids zone, arts & crafts show. For details, scottsgarage.net/elimshow or (708) 396-2082.

June 25: Gears & Ears 40, presented by Midwest Street Rod Association of Illinois at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71, Yorkville. Open to all cars and trucks. Pre-entry fee, $20, includes T-shirt and dash plaque. Free roasted corn and pop to all entrants. Music by 3D Sound. Swap meet. Gates open at 7 a.m. For details, call Wayne at (773) 775-4696 or www.gearsandears.com.

June 25: Seventh annual Chicagoland All Wheel Show -- West, at The Lodge on 64, 41W379 Route 64. A portion of the entry fees/fundraising to benefit The Salvation Army, Tri-City Corps. Registration is 10 a.m. to noon. Awards at 3:45 p.m. Enjoy 25 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycles for judging. Fee per vehicle is $15 preregistered for judged or participant voting, $20 for both contests. $5 more per vehicle entry the day of show. 102 awards and class winners advance to a Championship Show on Sept. 24 for St. Jude. For details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

July 1: Mundelein Community Days Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show. Santa Maria del Popolo Church on the corner of West Crystal Street and Route 45. Registration from 9-11 a.m. or until lot fills. Awards at 1:45 p.m. $15 entry fee. Proceeds and fundraising will benefit the Mundelein Old No. 1 fire truck restoration fund. 35 awards. Dash plaques and giveaway bags to the first 75 vehicles. Enjoy food, vendors, music and fun. For details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

July 7-8: Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg hosts the Raminator monster truck, 208 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Bring the whole family for the Raminator Monster Truck car smashing. Meet the drivers and have picture opportunities with the Raminator July 7. On July 8, there will be games, lunch, prizes and the car smashing from noon to 3 p.m. The car smashing begins at 1 p.m.

July 8: Island Lake LakeFest Car Show, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., St. John's Church parking lot, 405 W. State Road (Route 176) next to Water Tower Park. Registration, 10 a.m.-noon. Entry fee $10. Judging at 2:30 p.m. Dash plaques, giveaways and 30-plus trophies. Carnival, music, food and drinks at LakeFest. For more information, call (224) 656-2822 or email mccm46@att.net.

July 8: Third annual Church Creek DOGS (Doing Organization Goodwill from Seniors) Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 1250 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights. Registration from 9-11 a.m. $10 entry fee. Awards at 1:45 p.m. All entry fees and auction table fundraising will benefit the charity. Giveaway bags and dash plaques to the first 75 vehicles. Enjoy music, vendors, food. For details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

July 15: Mooseheart Car Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., on the grounds at Mooseheart City. $20 show car entry. All proceeds go to Mooseheart. Dash plaques to first 75 participants. All models and years are welcome. Live music by 28 Days. 50/50 raffles, food and drink. For details, call Carol Veldhuizen, (817) 437-2978.

July 16: Elgin Area Historical Museum Car Show, 360 Park St. Registration, $10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with 25 awards at 3:30 p.m. Open to all years, makes and models. Featuring Chicagoland Thunderbirds club of Vintage Thunderbird Club International. Participant judging and voting. Free museum tours, live band, food vendors. KJP Car Shows. For details, call Mike at (847) 895-0032 or text John at (847) 275-8290.

Aug. 12-13: The 27th annual Indian Uprising All Pontiac Weekend, brought to you by Gateway Classic Cars, Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles. On Saturday evening, enjoy the all-makes cars MegaCruise-in with 600 cars expected and live music by The New Invaders, sponsored by Inline Tube. Saturday will see the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Firebird, and 40th of "Smokey and the Bandit," and 1977 Can-Am Reunion. Special guest will be a reproduction of the chopped Buford T. Justice Sheriff's car. Sunday is show day with special guests Arnie Beswick, Tim Dye (Pontiac Museum), Don Keefe (Poncho Perfection), Jim Mattison (PHS), author Rocky Rotella and Scott Tiemann (Supercar Specialties). Charity donations go to local children's charities. Vendors, swap meet, food and activities all weekend. Hosted by the Cruisin' Tigers GTO Club. For information, TheIndianUprising.com or Ken at (773) 766-7514. Sponsorship/vendor opportunities still available.

Aug. 20: Grand Dominion's ninth annual Cruisin' with the Classics Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Grand Dominion Lakeside Lodge, 3555 Grand Dominion, Mundelein. Registration is free to car owners and begins at 8:30 a.m. Free dash plaques given to the first 100 registrants. Trophies awarded in five classes, as well as the winner of the People's Choice category. Rockin' and Rollin' Down the Highway is a featured display including one-of-a-kind, rare and exotic cars, including a 1950 Allard J2 and 1938 Talbot-Lago. Disc jockey, food booths, children's activities and other events. nonperishable food donations will be collected for the Fremont Food Pantry. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 27. For information, contact Julie McFarlin, (847) 566-2403 or email GrandDLD@fosterpremier.com.

Aug. 20: South Elgin Riverfest Car Show, featuring emergency vehicles. Six specialty awards, plus 60 other categories. South Elgin Village Hall, at Route 31 and West Plum Street. Registration, $10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with awards at 3:30 p.m. Food and beverage tents, live band and carnival. KJP Car Shows. For details, call Mike at (847) 895-0032 or text John at (847) 275-8290.

Aug. 26: Elgin Road Race Car Show and Parade Lap celebrating the Elgin Open Wheel Road Races from 1910 to 1933. Registration, 11 a.m., Sherman West Court, 1950 Larkin Ave., Elgin. Raffle, 2 p.m. Parade lap at 3:30 p.m. over the original racecourse, which is now all city streets. All make and models are welcome. Sponsored by the Model T Ford Club International, Fox Valley Chapter. For more information, contact Maury Dyer at (847) 404-4147.

Aug. 27: The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns to downtown historic Third Street, located one block from the Metra Station. In addition to the many vintage and contemporary automobiles on display, the 100th birthday of the Nash automobile will be featured. Displays include Woodies of all ages, Indianapolis-style race cars and Buicks designed during the time of Walter Marr. Reserved parking for car club members. Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Consider a donation to our beneficiary, LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. Visit our website at www.genevaconcours.net or call (630) 584-3107.

Sept. 10: 31st annual Chicagoland British Car Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. One of the largest and most entertaining British car events in the U.S. More than 500 classic British cars will be on display. Authentic British food, entertainment, technical learning sessions, car merchandise giveaways, classic car parts vendors, and examples of the latest automobile imports from Great Britain. Admission free with donations encouraged for Shelter Inc. For those displaying cars, the early registration fee is $20 before Aug. 22, and $25 after and at the festival. Registration at www.britishcarunion.com.

Sept. 30: The Elburn Lions Club hosts a cruise to a unique 30-plus private car collection with a steak dinner afterward. Meet at Elburn Lions Park for a 2 p.m. departure. Embark on a 45-minute cruise through the countryside to the car collection. Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. back at Elburn Lions Park. The cost is $20 per person. Visit www.elburnlions.com under calendar to get registration info. Register before Sept. 15 to attend.

Oct. 1: The Elburn Lions host the 24th annual Fall Classic All Wheels Show to support their charitable causes. More than 30 classes to enter with two trophies per class. Best of the Best competition to select the best from this year's Best of Show winners. Gates open at 8 a.m. Award presentations start at 3 p.m. Experience the sounds of the past from Carousel Sound. Great food, cash bar, free chili while it lasts, and a pumpkin decorating contest for the kids. Visit www.elburnlions.com and look under Calendar to get a registration form and further information.

Cruise nights

Antioch: Second and fourth Thursdays of the month, Cruise In at Cuda's Bar & Grill, 27045 Grass Lake Road, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 28. Enjoy music, food specials, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Lake County Haven. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Bloomingdale: Daily Herald/Stratford Square Mall Cruise Nights, Wednesdays, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Food vendors, entertainment. Three best of show awards. Free registration. Sign-ups open at events.dailyherald.com.

East Dundee: Motor Mondays, third Monday of the month, 5 p.m. to sunset, downtown on River Street near the Dundee Township Visitor's Center. For details, visit eastdundee.net.

Fox Lake: First, third and fifth Thursday of the month, Cruise In at Kodiak Automotive, 90 S. Hwy. 12, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 21. Enjoy music, food specials by Cuda's Bar & Grill, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Lyme Support Network. 10 percent off Kodiak Speed Shop for Cruisers. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Geneva: Thursdays in July and August, 6-8 p.m. at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St. For details, visit genevachamber.com.

Hanover Park: Saturdays, 5 to 9 p.m., Tap House Grill, Barrington Road and Tower Drive, May 6 through October. Music by Jose Ramos. For details, call Don Zierden, coordinator, at (630) 289-8556.

Ingleside/Fox Lake: Saturday nights, Miller's Dog N' Suds, Rollins Road and Washington Street. Live bands throughout the summer. For details, visit Facebook page.

Lakemoor: First Wednesday on the month, Cruise In at Sweet Melissa's Pizza & Pub, 134 Rand Road, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 6. Enjoy music, food specials, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Home of the Sparrow. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Libertyville: Car Fun on 21, third Wednesday of the month, presented by MainStreet Libertyville. 6 to 9 p.m. on Church Street. All cars 25 years or older are welcome. For details, call the MainStreet office at (847) 680-0336 or visit www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lisle: Saturdays on Main Street, 6-9 p.m. May 27, June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26. Visit Lislechamber.com.

Lombard: Saturdays, 6-10 p.m. from June 11 to Aug. 27, St. Charles Road at Main Street. There will be no event on July 2 due to Fourth of July weekend. For details, visit www.villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

McHenry: Green Street Cruise Night, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, May 22-Sept. 25, Green Street at Route 120. For details, call (815) 728-0404 or email FinancialDynamicsInc@gmail.com.

Mount Prospect: Bluesmobile cruise nights, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, May 20 to Sept. 23 in the Metra lot, Route 83 and Northwest Highway. For details, visit mpdma.com.

Rolling Meadows: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, May 26-Sept. 8. at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Classic car shows with concessions, music, special events and family activities. Free. For details, visit Facebook/meadowscruisenights.

Roselle: Friday nights, Roselle American Legion, 344 E. Maple Ave. May 19-Sept. 8. For details, visit cruiseroselle.com

Schaumburg: Old Timers Cruise Night, every Sunday. The only year-round cruise night. When there is inclement weather, we meet inside. Culver's on Wise Road in Schaumburg. Starts at 3 p.m. Scoop of custard to every classic car before 6 p.m. PM. Door prizes. For details, email greenscout@att.net.

South Barrington: Cruise Nights at Willow Creek, 5 to 8 p.m. select Tuesdays every month (June 13, Sept. 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 12). Hosted by the CARS Ministry of Willow Creek Church, Algonquin Road at Barrington Road. Food and music provided. Meal coupons will be passed out to the first 100 participants. For details, visit www.driventoserve.org or contact John Gingerich at jgingerich@willowcreek.org.

Vernon Hills: Fourth Wednesday of the month, Motors on Milwaukee cruise at Sears Auto Center, Hawthorn Mall, 2 Hawthorn Center, 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 27. Enjoy music by DJ, food by Bo-Bo's of Vernon Hills, giveaways, dash plaques and a Top Vehicle Award. Collecting nonperishable food for the Vernon Area Food Pantry and coats for the Midwest Veterans Closet. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Wasco: Friday nights at The Lodge on 64, 41W379 Route 64, 5-9 p.m. June 1-Sept. 29, Located five miles west of Randall Road. Enjoy music, food specials, gift certificate giveaways and a Top Vehicle Award. Fundraising for the Salvation Army, Tri-City Corps, For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Wheaton: Vintage Rides cruise nights, 6-9 p.m. Friday nights through Aug. 25. Front Street, near Main Street. For details, visit downtownwheaton.com/vintage-rides.

Wheaton: Cantigny Cruise Nights, 1S151 Winfield Road. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, July 21 and Aug. 18. Live music, food trucks, family activities and Movie in the Park. Exhibiting cars get in free. All others $5 per car parking fee. For details, visit Cantigny.org.

Wheeling: Saturdays. Skippers Restaurant (originally Dog N Suds), 4-9 p.m. every Saturday from May 6 until the end of October. Cruise-in food specials and every cruiser will receive one free fountain pop. 120 S. Elmhurst Road just one block south of Dundee Road.

• To add a calendar listing, email time, date and location to auto@dailyherald.com.