Arlington Heights housing, retail project to be done early next year

A rendering of the Parkview Apartment project in Arlington Heights that is set to be complete in early 2018. Courtesy of McShane Construction

A new construction company has been hired to finish the seven-story Parkview Apartment project in downtown Arlington Heights.

Rosemont-based McShane Construction Company said it is working for UP Development to finish the seven-story building that is under construction on a prominent site at the southwest corner of Dunton Avenue and Eastman Street, across from Hancock Square and near the Arlington Heights Metra Station.

The Parkview Apartments will incorporate 45 apartments, ground-floor retail, parking and sustainable features for National Green Building Standards certification.

The project, which was approved in February 2015, has been delayed. Lenox Hill Construction in New Lenox was the original contractor, said Bill Enright, deputy director of planning for the village of Arlington Heights. He was not sure why a new contractor was hired and McShane officials did not want to discuss the issue.

"It is a good project for downtown. The foundation has been poured and they have started work on the first floor," Enright said.

Jeffrey A. Raday, president of McShane Construction, said he expects the development should be complete early next year.

He said the building will complement the surrounding area with classic Chicago architecture using exterior granite, masonry and cast stone detailing. Residences will be on the upper five floors while the second floor and a portion of the first floor will consist of secured parking for 58 vehicles. The first floor will have 1,314 square feet of retail space.

The property will offer 15 one-, 25 two- and five three-bedroom apartments, each with an open floor plan and private balcony. A community room and fitness center is part of the plan.

At least 15 percent, or a minimum of seven apartments, will be set aside for residents who qualify under affordable housing guidelines.

The village defines "affordable" as housing for a person or household earning 60 percent of the median income for the area. While the village's housing commission has guidelines that developers include affordable units in all new projects, many pay a penalty to avoid doing so. Village officials say there is a strong need for affordable housing, which is different from low-income.

"McShane Construction is pleased to have been selected by UP Development for the delivery of this new mixed-use project in Arlington Heights. Our expertise and long-standing working relationship with this respected developer will support our client in filling the void of quality mixed-income housing in the area," Raday said.

Arlington Heights-basedTinaglia Architects Inc. is providing the architectural services for project.